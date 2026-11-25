Larry Johnson draws some analogies between the classic Kubrick movie about artificial intelligence and last week’s widespread technology failures across government and industry.

I spent enough years in government to know that “scheduled maintenance” is what you call an incident until you know what to call it. My suspicion is that this cluster is no coincidence, and that we are watching what Mythos-class capability looks like in the wrong hands. Nobody has yet said who is behind the NSA, CIA, FBI or FinCEN intrusions. When someone does, I would wager AI is in the story.

There are three possible explanations. One: a cyberattack, by a state or a criminal outfit with very good tools. Two: maintenance, meaning faulty updates, tired routers and contractors plugging the wrong box into the wrong rack. Three: AI doing its best HAL impression, with or without a human pointing it at the target.

Washington has chosen door number two. It asks us to accept that the air traffic control system, the nation’s largest banks, the NSA’s classified network, the FBI’s crime database, the CIA, the ODNI and the Treasury’s financial-crimes bureau all happened to fail, or be breached, within roughly ten days of one another, each for its own unrelated and entirely innocent reason. That is not an explanation. I spent my career in a profession that trains you to be very skeptical of coincidences, and I don’t believe in this one.

In the movie, 2001, the humans are flat and affectless and the computer is the only character with any feelings. In 2026, not a movie, the roles have reversed. The machine is doing exactly what it was built to do: find flaws. It has found more than ten thousand high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities in a month. The humans are the ones in a panic, and for good reason. By one security firm’s count, more than 99 percent of what Mythos has found remains unpatched. Anthropic admits the constraint is no longer how fast flaws are found but how fast people can verify and fix them.

That is the real HAL problem. Not a machine that wants to kill the crew, but a crew that cannot keep up with the machine, receiving its instructions from people who cannot agree on what the mission is.

Kubrick ends his film with a giant fetus floating above the Earth, a new being looking down on the old world with what might be wonder or might be pity. I’ve watched it a dozen times and I still can’t tell which. After this year, I’m leaning toward pity.