AI Central

AI Central

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Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
4h

I love AI. AI art, AI writing, AI video, you name it.

Claude is the best IT guy that has ever existed. Claude makes Linux into the secret king OS everyone claimed it to be. Claude can even manhandle Windows 11 into submission.

AI is a force multiplier. It speeds up learning. It does the ugly grunt work no one wants to do.

Claude is my collaborator. I don't know how I existed before Claude.

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5 replies by Vox Day and others
Ruby slippers's avatar
Ruby slippers
4hEdited

AI has absolutely been a force multiplier for me. I’ve been open sourcing RISC-V CPU designs that would’ve taken years to develop, and I am on my way to being one or two generations behind the leading companies (AMD, Intel, Apple), while being able to create open source software that is on its way to challenge Siemens, cadence and synopsys EDA tools. It’s also massively speeding up the development of an open-source automotive DSP which will rival $1000+ ones at a fraction of the cost (I may be able to get the cost down to $200).

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