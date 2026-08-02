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David Bruce's avatar
David Bruce
17h

Currently enjoying this song from the security office in church, cams up, dubs up, great inspiration for the fight against the dark powers. Thanks SDL! 🙏🏻

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SKY DOG's avatar
SKY DOG
14h

YEAH BUBBA JESUS CHRIST IS KING EVIL BEGONE!

(ahem)

Suno 5.5 continues to impress. I don't have a trained musician's ear, but I hear the distinctive improvements over 4.5, and 4.5 was beyond "good." For someone with musical talent, it must be drug-like to work with it.

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