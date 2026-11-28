It’s not hard to observe that most of the job losses being attributed to AI congregate around the sort of jobs that produce absolutely nothing but paperwork.

German business software giant SAP is weighing cuts of at least 10,000 jobs in a bid to reshape its business around artificial intelligence (AI), Bloomberg has reported, citing company sources.

The overhaul would affect roughly 9% of SAP’s 113,000-strong global workforce, though the scale of the cuts remains subject to labor negotiations. Reuters confirmed on Friday that substantial reductions were being prepared, but said that the works council had yet to be informed.

Valued at roughly $247 billion, SAP is Europe’s most valuable software company and Germany’s largest listed firm. Its software handles accounting, payroll, and other core business operations for major corporations worldwide. However, the company has lost more than a quarter of its market value since last year’s peak due to investor fears that AI could render traditional enterprise software obsolete.

CEO Christian Klein has reshuffled SAP’s executive board twice this year as part of an AI-first strategy. All departments have reportedly been instructed to identify potential cuts, with engineering, product development, and sales among the main targets. SAP declined to confirm the plans.

The planned cuts follow a wave of layoffs across the global tech industry as companies pour billions into AI. Oracle’s workforce shrank by 21,000 over 12 months, partly due to AI adoption. Microsoft has reportedly offered buyouts to around 60,000 employees, while Amazon announced 16,000 corporate job cuts in January.

The push for AI-driven efficiency has also extended to government bureaucracies. The Netherlands plans to axe around 25,000 public-sector jobs by 2035, partly through automation. Denmark aims to eliminate 50 million working hours annually through AI by the same year – equivalent to roughly 30,000 full-time jobs – but has yet to announce corresponding layoffs.