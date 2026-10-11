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Composite Operator
7h

I imagine being pilloried in the public square every day for more than a decade. I don't think I could endure it. Every villain has his origin story. You may have been born sigma, or become one at a very young age. But I imagine that enduring such relentless public abuse would burn away whatever concern for public opinion you once had, until the purifying fire had vaporized the last traces of it, leaving only the Dark Lord we behold today.

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