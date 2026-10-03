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Neejo the Boss's avatar
Neejo the Boss
18h

Dam. Never thought I'd see King Julien, Earth Wind and Fire, and 150 IQ-level mathematics in one song.

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Kiyosaki Bear's avatar
Kiyosaki Bear
18h

I think the science just lost its entire furry division.

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