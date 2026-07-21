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Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
Jul 21Edited

This reminds me of the hours and hours of Owen Benjamin's audio transcripts to make How To Slay a Wizard.

I've made plenty of articles, non-fiction, of how-to guides based on hour or two hour long live streams I've done on my subdivision project. I'll upload the video to Substack, and then just take the auto generated transcript into Claude.

For someone so motivated, one could have numerous books stemming from transcriptions of all of Owen Benjamin's works, and assuming he's recording at 4 hours per day, 36,000 words per day comes to 9 million words a year. Churchill is at maybe 20 million total including his letters/memos/papers. I bet already Owen Benjamin has exceeded that with his vast library plus all his guest podcasts.

How funny would it be to have Owen Benjamin the most published author beyond even Churchill, Shakespeare and Dickens combined?

(Grok calculates this to be $30k - $60k)

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Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Jul 21

Now if I can figure out how to do the same thing with my illustration. So far AI is driving me harder back to the original materials: paint and pens and paper and so on.

The model is a good one, but how to make it work for me...

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