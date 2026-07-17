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Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Jul 17

Which is why we need our own specialist textual AI, obviously.

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Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
Jul 17

So I went to Sunowrite and set up an account. It is clearly meant for women with that cutesy pink color scheme. It asks a lot of questions about what kind of writer you are (I chose professional, merely so I get the whole thing and not some watered down version), what genre, style, all the stuff you'd expect. Then I finally arrive at the start of the process and there's already a paragraph created before I've entered anything but the basics. Oookay. I ignore that and start putting stuff into the "Story Bible", boxes for Brain Dump, Genre, Style (chose one), Synopsis, and then Characters. You know what's coming, right? Click on Add Character, and take a wild, wild, guess at what the first box that describes the character? You know, right?

Pronouns.

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