AI Central

AI Central

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Kristen Parker's avatar
Kristen Parker
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This is fantastic! AI does the drudgery while the human gets to do most of the “fun” stuff. A friend has a separate business that is managed primarily online with him supervising results. While not as glamorous as building your own game, it has improved his work flow and made him more efficient. It also has cut down on errors in accounting and taxes.

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