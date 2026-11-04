I have been having a lot of fun with the Abacus AI agent which I’ve now used to make animated film, build a D&D playing app, and now a full wikipedia for my steampunk world.

Here’s the wiki for your perusal. I’m going to likely do all of my other series as well because it’s so fast and easy to do. Half of these characters I forgot even existed!

And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention book 7 of the Von Monocle series, The Steam Knight 2 is on pre-order for later this November.