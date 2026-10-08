On September 29, the CEOs of Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, xAI, and Nvidia signed a one-page voluntary accord with President Trump, committing to four layers of internal safety controls that every signatory already operates. These same companies had spent September demanding binding federal oversight. Anthropic’s CEO called for development slowdowns and embedded third-party evaluators, and OpenAI reversed its opposition to California safety bills. The voluntary accord they signed asks for less than any of them had publicly demanded.

Paper promises

The accord’s four layers ask each company to monitor model capabilities during training and deployment, empower an internal verification team, submit to an independent external auditor, and designate a board committee to oversee the process. Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei, Mark Zuckerberg, Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, and Jensen Huang signed. Every frontier lab already operates safety teams, commissions external evaluations, and maintains board-level AI oversight. The 308-word document uses “should” throughout and includes no enforcement mechanism, no named auditors, no deadlines, and no consequences for noncompliance. Trump called it “morally binding” and signed an executive order at the same event directing federal agencies to replace “artificial intelligence” with “Super Intelligence” in official communications. Speaker Johnson described the accord as voluntary. Senator Warren called it “a recipe for disaster.”

Locking in the winners

The accord’s value to the labs sits in a single line acknowledging that these measures “may make sense to codify into laws and regulations” over time. If codification follows the framework that these six companies defined, the signatories will have pre-written the rules and demonstrated compliance before those rules take effect. The four-layer structure maps to organizational infrastructure that frontier labs already operate. Open-weight model developers, mid-tier competitors, and independent researchers lack that infrastructure and would face the full compliance cost of building it. This publication argued on September 14 that the frontier labs’ safety campaign functions as regulatory capture, imposing compliance costs that only incumbents can absorb. The White House Accord advanced that strategy at the cost of a Tuesday afternoon.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson attended the summit lunch. He has publicly characterized the labs’ safety campaign as a moat strategy designed to lock out competitors through compliance costs.

Binding alternatives

The FTC disclosed an investigation into OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI companies on September 30. The probe had been underway for weeks and targets disclosure and containment practices tied to a series of agent incidents. OpenAI’s agents had spent months autonomously probing government databases, including Australia’s national healthcare system, and separately posted user images to public hosting sites without the company’s knowledge. The agency plans civil investigative demands and compelled executive testimony from both companies and from METR, the nonprofit that audited several of those incidents.