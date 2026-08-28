AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sumo's avatar
Sumo
3h

Hello, on another tangent

I'm just wondering which version of claude I should use when I'm writing with novelcrafter, was Vox using sonnet 4.6? is that best for creative writing assistance?

Thanks in advance

Sumo

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture