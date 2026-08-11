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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4h

Do Chinese models have the same issue?

The essay shows why Byron AI is so important.

https://indiecrowdfund.com/projects/infogalactic/byron-ai

And if Byron is so cheap, this indicates other products will develop their own ai to control the back end variable. Or is the focus of the Byron AI and training required so focused this is not applicable?

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