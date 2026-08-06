June 2026 produced the largest IPO in market history, the largest venture-backed acquisition on record, and two confidential S-1 filings from AI companies valued at or near $1 trillion. These transactions unfolded within a single four-week window, channeling hundreds of billions in capital through the same investment banks and the same pools of institutional money.

Half a trillion

Global venture funding reached $510 billion in the first half of this year, surpassing the $440 billion that investors deployed across all of 2025. AI captured roughly 80 percent of Q1 capital, a concentration that exceeded the sector’s already dominant share from a year earlier.

Three Q1 deals drove that concentration. OpenAI’s $122 billion round, Anthropic’s $65 billion raise, and xAI’s funding absorbed 67 percent of the quarter’s $255.5 billion. The remaining 1,543 deals split $83.5 billion, a figure that would have marked a strong quarter in any prior year.

Sovereign wealth funds and corporates provided much of that capital, having displaced traditional venture firms at deal sizes that exceed the capacity of a single fund. Late-stage rounds of $100 million or more captured $235 billion of Q1’s $246.6 billion in late-stage funding, a 205 percent year-over-year increase.

Monopoly money

SpaceX raised $75 billion on June 12 at a $1.77 trillion valuation, the largest IPO in market history. Less than a week later, the company confirmed a $60 billion all-stock acquisition of Anysphere, maker of the AI coding tool Cursor, in the largest venture-backed M&A deal on record. That sequence compressed what would normally take years of corporate development into a single week.

Anthropic filed a confidential S-1 on June 1, targeting an October Nasdaq listing at approximately $965 billion. Revenue has reached roughly $47 billion in annual recurring terms, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025. After SpaceX exited to public markets, Crunchbase ranked Anthropic as the most valuable private company on its Unicorn Board. A containment breach disclosure on July 30 arrived during roadshow preparations, introducing a risk category that previous technology IPOs have never had to price.

Individual listings at these valuations compete for the same pools of institutional capital as sovereign debt issuances and major index rebalancing events. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase hold overlapping mandates across SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, a degree of bank concentration that mirrors the capital concentration in the companies themselves.

Cold feet

Databricks, valued at $134 billion, free-cash-flow positive, and by its own account IPO-ready, chose to stay private. CEO Ali Ghodsi told Bloomberg on June 4 that 2026 was “a terrible year to go public,” reasoning that SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI would absorb available investor attention. The company instead pursued additional private capital, with reports in June suggesting that a new round targeted a valuation between $165 billion and $175 billion.

OpenAI filed its own confidential S-1 around June 8. Early reports suggested that the company targeted a Q4 listing at up to $1 trillion, though the timeline has softened since. OpenAI projects $14 billion in losses for 2026, and its conversion from a nonprofit to a public benefit corporation, while structurally complete, remains untested in public equity markets where institutional investors typically penalize governance arrangements that they cannot easily model. Multiple analysts now consider a 2027 listing more likely.