The Fourth Estate

The Wall Street Journal’s investigative reporter arrived at HemaTech precisely at 8 PM, which should have been Elliott’s first warning that David Porter had done his homework. Most journalists still operated on human schedules, scheduling interviews for normal business hours. That he’d requested an evening meeting suggested he knew about Elliott’s recent nocturnal transformation—or at least suspected something unusual about his new schedule.

Elliott watched him approach through the floor-to-ceiling windows of the conference room, noting how relaxed he appeared, almost casual, like someone arriving for drinks with an old friend rather than a potentially career-defining interview. Porter was in his late forties, wearing jeans and a blazer that said Silicon Valley rather than Wall Street, with thick-framed glasses that gave him a deliberately bookish appearance. Everything about him seemed designed to put his subjects at ease.

“Mr. Porter,” Elliott said, rising as Natalie escorted him into the conference room. “Thank you for coming.”

“Please, call me David.” His handshake was warm, enthusiastic. “And thank you for making time for me tonight, Mr. Grahame. I know how busy you are.”

“Yes, I’m sorry to make you work after hours, but I’m off to Europe tomorrow and I don’t know when I’ll be back.”

“I was just happy you were able to find the time.” Porter glanced around the conference room with apparent appreciation. “Beautiful space. You can really feel the innovation happening here.”

Elliott gestured to the chair across from him, hyperaware of Chiara’s presence in the corner where she sat with a tablet, ostensibly taking notes but actually monitoring the situation for potential minefields. His enhanced hearing picked up the subtle sounds of his security detail positioning themselves throughout the building—vampires who could move faster than human eyes could track if this interview went sideways.

“Can I get you anything? Coffee? Water?” Elliott offered as Porter settled into his chair and produced a small digital recorder, as well as a leather notebook with a Mont Blanc clipped to the front. Porter was an old school belt-and-suspenders journalist, he noted.

“I’m good, thanks.” Porter smiled as he placed the recorder on the table between them. “Mind if I record? It helps me ensure I get the quotes right.”

“Of course. And please, call me Elliott.”

Elliott cleared his throat, concealing his nervousness. Porter seemed affable enough, but he’d been part of the journalistic team that brought down Theranos, and Elliott knew that the man’s easygoing demeanor concealed a sharp and incisive mind. They’d chosen to give Porter the first exclusive interview, knowing that his reputation for doggedness would go a long way toward relieving the growing pressure on the company from the media.

It was a risky strategy. Immy had argued against it. But, as Natalie pointed out, they couldn’t ignore the Wall Street Journal forever, so the sooner they got it over with, the better.

“Great.” Porter activated the device, then leaned back in his chair with the easy confidence of a man who’d done this hundreds of times, if not thousands. “So, Elliott, first allow me to congratulate you on the new funding. That must be a huge relief after all of the time and effort that went into what can be a truly brutal process.”

Elliott relaxed slightly. This was expected territory. “It’s certainly been an interesting transition, and not one that we originally envisioned. But we’ve already found that having financial partners who share our long-term vision is incredibly valuable.”

“I’ll bet.” Porter flipped open the notebook and jotted something down. “You know, Elliott, I’ve been covering the biotech sector for almost twenty years, and I’ve seldom seen a startup walk away from an IPO that close to launch. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and especially Blackrock, well, these just aren’t firms that young companies usually turn down.”

“We received some excellent offers from those very firms, and as I’m sure you know, our original intention was to go with Blackrock,” Elliott said, keeping his tone conversational. “But the opportunity presented by our private equity partners was simply too good to turn down and was more in line with our research timelines.”

“Research timelines… now that’s interesting.” Porter’s black-and-gold pen moved silently across the page. “From what I understand, HemaTech was burning through its cash reserve pretty aggressively. Most companies in that position don’t have the luxury of being so particular about funding.”

“We were fortunate to find investors who understood the value of what HemaTech is bringing to the market and are willing to be patient.”

“Patience.” Porter nodded thoughtfully. “That’s becoming a rare commodity in Silicon Valley. These days everyone wants the ramp, the hockey stick, and the quick exit.”

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Out of the Shadows is available in Kindle, KU, audibook, and hardcover editions.