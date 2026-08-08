The room felt smaller suddenly, and quieter. Elliott could hear Porter’s heartbeat. It was steady, calm, and controlled, with the confidence of a man who knew he was onto something big.

“Well, as you know, I was recently attacked in New York City,” Elliott said. “The board felt that the previous company’s security measures were inadequate.”

“That’s a perfectly plausible explanation, Elliott.” Porter smiled and shook his head. “Only it doesn’t explain why the new security team was hired several weeks before the attack. It would appear that you, or your board, knew there would likely be trouble.”

Elliott realized he needed to shake things up and stop letting Porter knock him back on his heels. He raised a finger and addressed the reporter in a sharper tone.

“This is an interview, not a prosecution, Mr. Porter. I don’t appreciate the tone you are taking with me. Now, I know you were involved in breaking the Theranos story, and that was excellent work. But I can assure you, whatever your doubts about HemaTech might be, we are not hiding any fraud or fake biotechnologies.”

Somewhat to his surprise, Porter didn’t push back, but only chuckled affably. “Oh, I understand this is no Theranos situation, Elliott. Quite the opposite. In fact, from where I’m sitting, it looks like HemaTech discovered something significant—possibly revolutionary—and so much so that the entire company has gone into lockdown, including its founder and CEO!”

“That would be a very big story, I suppose.”

“That’s exactly why I’m here. You’re hiding something, Elliott, but whatever it is, it isn’t fraud. Whatever it is, it’s real. And that’s what I want to know about. That’s what I want you to tell me about!”

“We’re not hiding anything. We’re protecting our proprietary research while we develop it into products that can be brought to market.”

“Everything about your new structure is opacity layered on opacity. Hidden investors, researchers who resign, scientists who die, mysterious European executives who appear out of nowhere.” His voice hardened slightly. “What are you hiding, Elliott? What are you hiding that’s so problematic that your lead scientists had to resign? And why don’t your investors care about that? What could be so revolutionary that you walked away from a public offering that would have made you generationally wealthy?”

Porter leaned forward. “Look, Elliott, you know I’m going to write this story, one way or another. Right now, I have a pattern of suspicious deaths, a cancelled IPO, and a company that’s gone dark and is stonewalling everyone. That’s a big story, a very sexy story.”

“Patterns aren’t facts. The fact of our funding is the story.”

“But it’s not the real story! It’s not the story I want!”

Elliott felt trapped between impossible options. Further stonewalling would only fuel Porter’s investigation. But telling him even part of the true story was impossible.

“Let me ask you directly,” Porter continued. “Has HemaTech developed functional life extension technology?”

“We’re studying multiple promising approaches to cellular regeneration and aging prevention.”

“That’s not what I asked.” Porter’s voice sharpened. “Have you succeeded? Have you developed something that actually works? How much longer can humans live?”

“Our research is ongoing—”

“Elliott.” Porter interrupted, his voice dropping to a more personal tone. “Two accomplished scientists are dead. Whatever you’re involved in, whatever you’ve discovered, however amazing it is, real people are dying. Don’t you think the public has a right to know what’s going on?”

Elliott felt something shift in him—anger at whoever had ordered the silencing of his scientists, frustration at the impossible position into which he’d been forced, and underneath it all, a grudging recognition that Porter was correct. The secret was simply too big, and the cost of keeping it was already too high.

“What if I told you the truth was more complicated than you could imagine?” Elliott said quietly.

Porter leaned forward, sensing a breakthrough. “Try me.”

“What if the research we’ve been doing unexpectedly revealed something about human biology that challenged our fundamental understanding of evolution? What if it uncovered something that suggested we’re not alone?”

“Not alone?” Porter’s brow furrowed. “You mean like… extraterrestrial?”

“No. Something that’s been here all along. Living among us. Hidden in plain sight.”

The room fell silent except for the hum of the building’s climate control. Porter stared at Elliott, clearly trying to determine if he was being played.

“You’re talking about a separate species? Aliens of some sort? Actually living alongside humanity?”

“I’m speaking hypothetically,” Elliott said carefully. “This is just an intellectual exercise. But imagine if a discovery of this sort took place. Imagine the implications. Imagine the panic and chaos it could cause. And then think about what sort of responsibility that knowledge would impose upon you.”

“That’s quite a hypothetical.” Porter’s voice was cautious now. “Are you saying Dr. Patterson and Dr. Stahl discovered evidence of this other species?”

“I’m saying that some knowledge comes with a price. And sometimes that price is paid by those who discover it.”

Porter was quiet for a long moment, thinking about what he’d been told. When he spoke again, his voice was measured. “Elliott, if you’re telling me that your researchers were killed because they discovered something that outside the box—“

“I’m not telling you anything,” Elliott said. “I’m simply suggesting that you consider the possibility that your investigation is touching on matters that are more complex and more dangerous than you had any reason to anticipate.”

“Is that a threat?”

“No. Not at all. It’s a warning from someone who’s recently learned himself just how dangerous certain knowledge can be.”

Porter studied him for a long moment. “This isn’t just about the funding you’ve found or the nature of your investors. This is about something much bigger than that.”

Elliott met his gaze steadily. “Indeed.”

Porter closed his notebook slowly. “I’m going to need more than cryptic warnings and hypothetical thought exercises, you know. I have a story to write.”

“Then give me a week,” Elliott said. “Let me consult with my partners. Maybe we can find a way to give you the story you’re looking for without unwanted complications.”

“Complications like dead researchers?”

“Complications like dead journalists.”

“All right, in that case, I’ll take the deal. “Porter stood hastily, packing his recorder and notebook. “One week, Elliott. After that, I publish what I have, for better or for worse. And just so we’re clear—I’ve shared all my research with my editor and several colleagues. If anything happens to me…”

“Nothing will happen to you,” Elliott said firmly. “You have my word.”

“Your word.” Porter smiled grimly. “I hope I can rely on that.”

“You can. Whatever happened to Sarah and Mark, I can assure you that I had absolutely nothing to do with that.”

“Right.” Porter studied him for another moment. “You have seven days, Elliott. Don’t waste them.”

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Out of the Shadows is available in Kindle, KU, audibook, and hardcover editions.