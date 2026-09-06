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Black's avatar
Black
3h

They're making it harder than it needs to be. Some glitter, some One Direction haircuts, and an #IStandWithOtherkind hashtag and people will be lining up to donate blood in exchange for social media status points.

Seriously, it's refreshing to read something where the characters think and act on more than one superficial level. And a guy named "Klaus" promoting fake science, heh.

The typeface and stylized beginning of the opening paragraph are cool. It evokes the feeling of reading an old novel.

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