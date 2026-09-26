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PalmerstonSalisbury's avatar
PalmerstonSalisbury
8hEdited

I expect this article that was published a few days ago by the BBC will make your blood boil!

‘I'd rather pay thousands on a holiday: Meet the pensioners spending the kids' inheritance’

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cje8y3w2zdpo

This is perhaps the worst quote from the piece:

‘‘Karen Green, 60, says she has been very upfront with her children. "I have been quite explicit to say there is unlikely to be a legacy because I'm anticipating spending it all."

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