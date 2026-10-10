The Decision

The return flight felt like a journey through purgatory. Elliott sat in the plane’s darkened cabin, Chiara beside him—she’d been waiting on the jet, somehow knowing he would need her despite being told to come alone. They hadn’t spoken during takeoff, both lost in their own thoughts as Rome fell away beneath them.

Finally, as they cruised at forty thousand feet above the Atlantic, Chiara broke the silence.

“You look like someone who’s seen the end of the world.”

“Haven’t I?” Elliott stared out at the darkness beyond the window. “They’re going to do it, Chiara. They’re going to reveal themselves and take over. Turn humanity into cattle.”

“They’re already cattle,” Chiara said quietly. “They just don’t know it yet.”

Elliott turned to look at her, searching her face for any sign of irony or disgust. He found neither. “You agree with this?”

“I understand it.” She tucked a strand of dark hair behind her ear, a surprisingly human gesture. “I’ve lived among vampires for long enough to know how they think. To them, this isn’t cruelty—it’s mercy. Better to rule openly than to wage war from the shadows.”

“Mercy.” The word tasted like ash in Elliott’s mouth. “They’re going to enslave eight billion people and call it mercy.”

“As opposed to the current system where a few hundred billionaires own just about everything while billions live in poverty?” Chiara’s voice was carefully neutral. “At least vampire rule would be honest and open about the hierarchy.”

“You can’t seriously be defending this.”

“I’m not defending anything. I’m trying to help you understand the logic.” She turned to face him fully. “The Council isn’t five comic book villains, Elliott. All five of them are intelligent, long-lived individuals who’ve seen dozens of human societies rise and fall. They’ve seen every form of government, every social experiment, every utopian dream turn to nightmare. From their perspective, vampire rule is simply the next logical step in human social evolution.”

“Evolution at gunpoint isn’t evolution. It’s conquest.”

“All evolution is conquest. It’s literally natural selection. The strong survive and do what they will, the weak suffer because they must. Thucydides said that centuries before Darwin.” She paused. “The question is: what are you going to do about it?”

Elliott had been dreading this question, turning it over in his mind since leaving Medici’s office. “What can I do? If I cooperate, I’m complicit in the enslavement of humanity. If I resist, everyone I care about dies.”

“Those aren’t your only options.”

“No? Then enlighten me.”

Chiara was quiet for a long moment, seeming to weigh her words. “You could expose everything. Go to Porter, give him the full truth. Not in a month, but now. Today.”

Elliott stared at her. “Medici would kill us both.”

“Probably. But the information would be out there. Humanity would be warned.”

“You’re serious.”

“I’m presenting options.” Her expression was unreadable. “Though you should know that even if you warned them, it would not matter. The Council’s roots run too deep. They control too much. Your warning might simply accelerate their timeline, force them to act before they’re fully prepared.”

“Which could give humanity a fighting chance.”

“Or ensure a bloodbath.” Chiara pulled up data on her tablet. “Current estimates suggest vampires number around two hundred thousand worldwide. Against eight billion humans, those aren’t particularly good odds—unless the vampires strike first, strike hard, and decapitate human leadership before any organized resistance can form.”

“Which is exactly what they’re planning.”

“Yes. But if they were forced to act prematurely, before all their pieces were in place…” She shrugged. “It would be messier. Millions might die instead of thousands. But the outcome might be a little more in doubt.”

Elliott rubbed his temples, feeling a headache building despite his enhanced physiology. “So my choices are: collaborate with slavery, trigger a war that kills millions, or watch everyone I care about die.”

“There is a fourth option.”

“Which is?”

“Play along. Pretend to cooperate while secretly working to undermine their plans.” Chiara’s voice dropped to barely a whisper. “Develop the life-extension technology they want, but build in fail-safes. Backdoors. Ways for humanity to break free when the time is right.”

“You’re talking about playing a double game against beings who’ve been playing such games for centuries.”

“I’m talking about using your unique position. You’re the only vampire who truly understands the science. They need you, which gives you power. Power you could use to ensure this new world order isn’t as absolute as they imagine.”

Elliott considered this. It was tempting—the idea that he could somehow thread the needle, serve both masters, protect humanity while appearing to serve vampire interests. But it was also incredibly dangerous.

“What about you?” he asked. “Where do you stand in all this?”

Chiara was quiet for so long Elliott thought she wouldn’t answer. When she finally spoke, her voice was soft, almost vulnerable. “I’ve spent my life serving vampires. My family has served them for generations. It’s all I’ve ever known.” She paused. “But I’ve also lived as a human. I know what will be lost if the Council’s plan succeeds. The chaos, the unpredictability, the beautiful messiness of human freedom—all of it will be replaced by cold, eternal order.”

“That doesn’t answer my question.”

She met his eyes directly. “I stand with you, Elliott. Whatever you decide, I’ll support you. If you choose to fight, I’ll fight beside you. If you choose to run, I’ll run with you. If you choose to obey…” She shrugged. “Then I’ll help you bear that burden.”

“Why? Why would you risk everything for me?”

“Because you’re the only vampire I’ve ever met who still acts human. Who still cares about humanity.” She touched his hand gently. “That either makes you the weakest vampire in existence or potentially the strongest. Either way, you’re our best hope for a future that isn’t a complete nightmare.”

Elliott turned her words over in his mind as the plane flew through the night. Outside, the world slept, unaware that its fate was being decided by creatures it believed were myth. In six months, that illusion would be shattered. The question was whether humanity would wake to a new dawn or an eternal night.

“It’s too much,” he said finally.

“You have time. Not much, but some.” Chiara squeezed his hand. “Whatever you decide, Elliott, remember that you’re not alone.”

They flew in silence for a while, each lost in their own thoughts. Elliott found himself thinking about the world below, the billions of people going about their lives, unaware that their freedom was measured in months. He thought about his researchers, his company, the dream of extending human life that had driven him for so long. That dream had led him here, to this moment, this impossible choice.

“What would you do?” he asked finally. “In my position?”

Chiara considered the question carefully. “I would do whatever Lorenzo de Medici tells me to do.”

“That’s just evading responsibility!”

“No, I’m thinking only about survival—yours, mine, and humanity’s.” She met his gaze steadily. “The Council has made their choice, Elliott. They’ve chosen domination. The question is whether you’ll help them achieve it cleanly and ensure that if humanity must be subjected, it will at least survive with a chance to rise again one day.”

Elliott stared out at the darkness, his enhanced vision picking up details no human eye could see—the curve of the Earth, the faint glow of cities far below, the first hints of dawn on the horizon. Somewhere down there, David Porter was preparing his story, thinking he had a month to uncover the truth. He had no idea that the truth was so much worse than anything he could imagine.

“I think you’re right,” Elliott said slowly, “It will serve no purpose for me to resist the Council.”

“What will you tell Medici?”

“That I will serve him and the Council to the best of my abilities.”

As the plane began its descent toward San Francisco, Elliott felt a distinct sense of loss, though what it was, he wasn’t quite sure. He’d wanted to change the world, to extend human life, to leave a legacy of hope and progress. Instead, he’d become the catalyst for humanity’s potential downfall.

But perhaps, if he was clever enough, brave enough, willing to risk everything, he could still shape that legacy. Not as the architect of humanity’s enslavement, but as the one who gave them the tools to eventually break free.

The sun was rising as they landed, painting the sky the color of blood. Elliott took it as an omen, though whether for good or ill, he couldn’t say. In only a few months, the world would change forever. The only question was whether that change would be a new beginning or the beginning of the end for humanity.

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Out of the Shadows is available in Kindle, KU, audibook, and hardcover editions.