INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

The Wall Street Journal BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY



HemaTech’s Revolutionary Promise: 25 More Years to Live

In an exclusive interview, CEO Elliott Grahame reveals that his biotech startup plans to extend human lifespan by up to 25 years—and how 20,000 people will receive the treatment within the next 12 months

By David Porter

SAN FRANCISCO—The conference room on the top floor of HemaTech’s gleaming South San Francisco headquarters offers a panoramic view of the Bay Area’s biotech corridor, a fitting backdrop for what is almost certainly the most significant medical announcement of the 21st century. Elliott Grahame, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of HemaTech, sits across from me, looking remarkably composed for someone about to reveal that his company has cracked one of humanity’s oldest challenges: extending the human lifespan.

“We’re not talking about marginal improvements,” Grahame says, his voice carrying the careful precision of someone who understands the weight of his words. “We’re talking about adding 20 to 25 healthy, productive years to the average human life.”

It’s a claim that would sound like pure science fiction if it weren’t backed by years of rigorous research, a panoply of successful human and animal trials, and the backing of some of Europe’s most prestigious investment firms. HemaTech, which just six months ago withdrew from a highly anticipated IPO, has been operating in relative secrecy while perfecting what Grahame calls “the most significant advancement in human biology since the discovery of antibiotics.”

The Science of Longevity

The technology behind HemaTech’s breakthrough centers on what the company terms “Selective Cellular Regeneration Therapy” or SCRT. Without diving too deeply into the proprietary details, Grahame explains that the treatment involves a combination of modified mRNA sequences that reprogram certain cells to maintain their younger characteristics for extended periods of time.

“Think of it like this,” Grahame explains, leaning forward with the calm, but infectious enthusiasm that has characterized his career since his days in Stanford’s bioengineering program. “Every cell in your body has a built-in timer—telomeres that shorten with each division, accumulated damage from oxidative stress, genetic mutations that build up over time. Our therapy doesn’t just slow these processes; it reverses some of them and prevents others from occurring in the first place.”

The science builds on decades of longevity research, from the discovery of telomerase to recent breakthroughs in cellular reprogramming. But where others have achieved incremental success in laboratory settings, HemaTech claims to have developed a scalable, safe, and effective treatment suitable for human application.

Dr. Elodie Mitchell, a leading geneticist at Johns Hopkins who is not affiliated with HemaTech but has reviewed their published data, calls the achievement “paradigm-shifting.” She notes, “If their clinical data holds up under broader application, we’re looking at the biggest revolution in human health since the discovery of penicillin. The implications are staggering.”

From Lab to Life

The path from theoretical breakthrough to practical application has been remarkably swift by biotech standards. HemaTech’s initial trials, conducted over the past three years with a cohort of 500 volunteers, have shown consistent results: biological markers indicating an average reduction in age of 15 to 20 years, with some subjects showing even more dramatic improvements.

“We’re not just extending the human lifespan,” emphasizes Immanuel Boschwitz, HemaTech’s Chief Financial Officer and Grahame’s longtime collaborator. “We’re extending what we call healthspan—the period of adult life that is spent in active good health. Our subjects aren’t just living longer; they’re maintaining vitality, cognitive function, physical capability and personal productivity well beyond historical expectations.”

The treatment protocol involves an initial series of injections over six months, followed by maintenance doses every two years. Unlike daily medications or continuous interventions, SCRT is designed to create lasting changes at the cellular level.

“The elegance of the approach is its simplicity from the patient perspective,” Grahame notes. “After the initial treatment period, you’re essentially done. Your cells have been reprogrammed to age more slowly and repair themselves more effectively. The maintenance is really just to help the body stay on the track it’s already on.”

Living Proof

To help me understand the real-world impact of HemaTech’s technology, the company arranged for me to meet Robert Kellerman, an 80-year-old retired federal judge who was among the first to receive the full SCRT protocol eight months ago.

Walking into the hotel lobby in downtown San Francisco, I initially mistook Kellerman for someone else—perhaps a man in his late fifties or early sixties. His stride was confident and quick, his posture straight, and when he shook my hand, his grip was firm and steady. Most striking were his eyes—clear and bright, without the cloudiness that often accompanies advanced age.

“I know what you’re thinking,” Kellerman says with a laugh, settling into his chair with the easy grace of someone decades younger. “I get that look a lot these days. My own daughter did a double-take at Thanksgiving.”

Kellerman’s skin, while still showing some signs of his eight decades, has a vitality to it that seems impossible. His wrinkles remain, but they are fairly shallow, and there are few visible age spots on his hands. His hair, still silver, appears thicker and more lustrous than one would expect.

“Six months into the treatment, I started noticing changes,” he recounts. “First, it was my energy levels. I’d been taking afternoon naps for fifteen years—suddenly, I didn’t need them. Then my joints stopped aching. I’d had chronic pain in my knees since my sixties, and one morning I realized it was just… gone.”

But the physical improvements, Kellerman insists, pale compared to the cognitive renewal. “The mental fog lifted. I’d been struggling with names, losing my train of thought mid-sentence, typical stuff you accept as part of aging. Now? I’m sharp as I was at fifty. Maybe sharper—I have thirty more years of experience under my belt, but with a brain that can actually access it efficiently.”

The transformation has revolutionized his retirement. “I’d been marking time, honestly. Waiting. Now I’m taking online courses in subjects I never had time for during my career. I’m writing a novel—something I always said I’d do ‘someday.’ I’m planning a hiking trip through Patagonia with my hiking club next spring. I’ll be eighty-one!”

When I ask about any negative effects, Kellerman is thoughtful. “The only downside is psychological. You begin to realize how much you’d already written off, how many dreams you’d given up on because you thought you were too old. That’s a difficult reckoning. But it’s a good problem to have.”

His wife, he mentions, is so pleased with the results that she is scheduled to begin treatment next month. “We’re talking about renewing our vows for our sixtieth anniversary. How’s that for a second chance?”

The Rollout Strategy

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of HemaTech’s announcement is the scale and speed of their planned deployment. Within twelve months, the company plans to treat 20,000 individuals with SCRT, a remarkably ambitious target for a therapy of this complexity.

“We’ve been building our production capacity for two years,” Grahame reveals. “While the public thought we were retreating from the market after canceling our IPO, we were actually scaling up production, training medical professionals, and establishing treatment centers.”

The company has partnered with leading medical institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia to deliver the therapy. Each treatment center will be staffed by specially trained physicians and support staff who have undergone HemaTech’s certification program.

The initial 20,000 recipients will be selected through what Grahame describes as a “comprehensive evaluation process” that considers medical need, potential benefit, and what he somewhat vaguely terms “strategic factors.”

“We’re being thoughtful about deployment,” he explains. “This isn’t just about who can afford it, although the treatment is expensive and is currently priced at approximately $1.2 million per patient. We’re looking at individuals who can help us gather additional genetic data, validate our results across different ethnic populations, and yes, those who can help advocate for broader reach and access as we scale.”

The Economics of Extended Life

The price tag is undeniably steep, but Grahame argues it’s actually cost-effective when considered over the extended lifespan it provides.

“If you divide the price by 25 healthy years, that’s $48,000 per additional year of life,” he calculates. “Compare that to the hundreds of thousands often spent on end-of-life care that provides months, not years. From a pure economic perspective, it’s a bargain.”

The company’s business model has attracted an unusual consortium of investors. After walking away from traditional Silicon Valley VCs and investment banks like BlackRock, HemaTech secured funding from what Grahame describes as “patient capital”—old school European investment firms with hundred-year horizons in the place of venture capital’s typical five-to-seven-year exit strategies.

“Our investors understand that we’re not building a conventional biotech company,” Grahame says. “We’re creating an entirely new industry. That requires a different kind of thinking, and a different time horizon.”

Lorenzo de Medici, managing partner of Medici Capital Partners and HemaTech’s largest investor, confirmed his firm’s commitment in a brief statement: “HemaTech represents not just a financial investment but an investment in the future of humanity itself. We’re prepared to support their vision for as long as it takes to achieve universal access.”

Regulatory Navigation

One of the most remarkable aspects of HemaTech’s story is how they’ve managed to navigate the complex regulatory landscape. The therapy has received conditional approval from regulatory bodies in several countries, though notably not yet from the FDA.

“We’re working closely with regulators worldwide,” Grahame explains. “The challenge isn’t safety—our data is impeccable in that regard. It’s that we’re asking them to evaluate something entirely new. There’s no regulatory framework for significant life extension.”

The company has taken an unusual approach, working primarily with countries that have established “regulatory sandboxes” for breakthrough medical technologies. Switzerland, Singapore, and three other nations are in the process of creating special legal frameworks that allow HemaTech to operate while longer-term regulatory structures are developed.

“The FDA process is ongoing,” Grahame notes carefully. “We expect U.S. approval within 18 months. But we’re not waiting for it. People need this technology now, and we’re providing it to them wherever it is legally permitted. Time is limited and it simply would not be ethical to deny this to people because their lawmakers hadn’t considered the possibilities our technology provides.”

Ethical Considerations

The prospect of significant life extension raises profound ethical questions, questions that Grahame doesn’t shy away from addressing.

“Of course there are concerns about equity, about creating a two-tier society of the enhanced and unenhanced,” he acknowledges. “That’s why we’re committed to driving costs down and access up. The initial price point is high because the technology is new and complex. But like all technologies, from computers to cell phones, costs will decrease dramatically as we scale.”

The company has committed to providing treatment to 1,000 individuals annually on a pro bono basis, selected through a lottery system weighted toward those with genetic conditions that cause premature aging. They’re investing heavily in research to simplify the treatment, potentially reducing costs by 90% within a decade. And they’ve even hired a Chief Ethics Officer from Oxford University to advise them on these weighty matters.

Dr. Roberto Martinez, a bioethicist at Stanford, sees both promise and peril in HemaTech’s achievement. “The technology itself is morally neutral, and extending healthy life is obviously a good thing. The challenge is ensuring equitable access to everyone and preventing this from becoming another way the wealthy separate themselves from everyone else.”

Global Implications

The macroeconomic implications of widespread life extension are staggering. If HemaTech’s technology becomes broadly available, it could reshape everything from retirement planning to healthcare systems to labor markets.

“We’re already working with top economists and policy makers to model these impacts,” Grahame says. “Yes, people living longer will definitely stress some social support systems. But they’ll also contribute longer—more years of productivity, creativity, and economic participation. The net effect, we believe, will be overwhelmingly positive.”

Several governments are already adapting policies in anticipation of life extension technologies. Switzerland has proposed modifications to its pension system that will account for extended working lives. Singapore is exploring new models of lifetime learning and post-career retraining.

“This isn’t just about individual lives,” notes Dr. Kevin McClellan, an economist at the London School of Economics who studies the impact of longevity. “This could fundamentally alter the trajectory of human civilization. More time means more opportunity for innovation, for solving complex problems, for building and creating.”

The Competition Question

When asked about potential competitors, Grahame is surprisingly relaxed. “We welcome competition. Absolutely. The challenge of human longevity is far too big for any one company. We’re committed to publishing most of our basic research in order to encourage others with new ideas to enter this field.”

However, industry analysts note that HemaTech’s head start is substantial. “They’re not just ahead of everyone else; they’re playing an entirely different game,” observes Aaron Walsh, a biotech analyst at Morgan Stanley. “While others are still working on slowing the aging process, HemaTech is essentially reversing it. That’s a generational leap, not an incremental improvement.”

The company’s patent portfolio, while extensive, deliberately leaves room for others to innovate. “We’ve patented our specific methods, not the concept of life extension itself,” Grahame explains. “We want a thriving ecosystem capable of benefitting everyone, not a monopoly that focuses solely on making money.”

Personal Transformation

I ask Grahame if he’s received the treatment himself. He pauses, seeming to weigh his response carefully.

“I’ve been closely involved in all aspects of our trials,” he says finally. “Let’s just say I have complete confidence in our technology, on both the personal and the professional levels.”

It’s a curious non-answer that he won’t elaborate on, pivoting instead to discuss the transformation he’s witnessed in trial participants. “People don’t just feel younger; they rediscover ambition, possibility. One of our first participants, a 75-year-old retired teacher, just enrolled in law school. Another launched a new Mexican restaurant; I’ve eaten there and it’s really good. When you give older people more time, they tend to make the most of it.”

A Grandiose Vision

As our interview concludes, I ask Grahame about HemaTech’s ultimate vision. Where does this all lead?

“In the immediate term, we’re focused on our 20,000-patient rollout and gathering the necessary data to support our campaign for broader regulatory approval,” he says. “Medium-term, we’ve got to get the costs down. Our prime objective is to make this affordable and available to everyone who wants it within 30 years.”

“And long-term?” I press.

Grahame looks out at the Bay Area sprawl, seeming to see something beyond the immediate landscape. “Long-term, we’re talking about a fundamental redefinition of human existence. When death becomes a choice rather than an inevitability, everything changes—our relationships, our ambitions, our entire social structure. We’re not just extending life; we’re transforming what it means to be human.”

It’s a grandiose vision, but sitting in HemaTech’s offices, surrounded by the evidence of their astonishing achievements, it doesn’t seem impossible. The company has already done what no one ever imagined could be done—developed a practical, effective means of significantly extending human life. The question now isn’t whether longer human life is possible, but how quickly those extended lifespans will reshape our world.

As I leave HemaTech’s headquarters, I’m struck by a final thought. We’ve always measured human achievement against the constraint of mortality—what we can accomplish in our limited time. If that constraint is lifted, or even just significantly loosened, what becomes possible? What problems could we solve with an extra quarter-century of healthy, productive life?

Elliott Grahame and HemaTech are betting that the answer will not just transform just individual lives but the trajectory of human civilization itself. And based on what they’ve already achieved, it’s a bet that might just pay off.

David Porter is a senior technology and business correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. He has covered the biotech industry for fifteen years.

HemaTech expects to begin its expanded treatment program in January. For more information about their technology and treatment protocols, visit www.hematech.com.

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