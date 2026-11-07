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Shimshon
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I enjoy the series very much. I'm looking for to this getting to the time of Midnight's War.

"Imagine, for example, the President of the United States seeing his entire Secret Service detail reveal themselves as vampires."

If this is a hypothetical example, it works. But it can't be true for creatures allergic to sunlight. Unless the president is also a vampire.

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