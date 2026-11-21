All eyes turned to Immy. His CFO, his friend, the man who’d helped him build HemaTech from nothing, stood there rigidly in silence, with eyes full of fury.

“You sold your soul, Elliott,” Immy said, his voice quiet but devastating. “Even worse, you sold our lives and our dream. Every beautiful thing we were going to build, every life we were going to save, and you twisted it into a perverted tool of monstrous oppression.”

“Immy—”

“No.” Immy held up a hand. “I’ve heard enough. I understand how you justify it, how you rationalize it. ‘No choice,’ ‘inevitability,’ ‘protection.’ But do you know what I hear in your voice? Cowardice. You were afraid to die, so you chose to become a monster instead. And now you want us to thank you for offering the chance to become your slaves?”

The words struck Elliott as if they were physical blows. And they hit all the harder because he knew they were true.

“You’re right,” Elliott said quietly. “I was afraid. I was absolutely terrified of the situation in which I found myself, and I chose survival. But you’re wrong about one thing, Immy. I didn’t sacrifice my principles because survival is my first and foremost principle. I’m literally in the business of life extension, and right now, I’m trying to extend yours! And I’m telling you, Immy, this is the only way I can do that.”

“By enslaving me.”

“By offering you a choice between life and death.”

“A choice between slavery and death isn’t a choice,” Immy shot back. “It’s straight-up coercion.”

They stood facing each other, 15 years of friendship and partnership dissolving in the space between them. Elliott could hear Immy’s heart racing, and smell the fear and anger and disappointment radiating from him.

“Call it what you will, but I need to know right now. What will you do?”

“What I should have done months ago when I first suspected something was off with you,” Immy replied. “I’m going to walk away. From you, from HemaTech, from all of it.”

“Immy, please—”

“I’ll clean out my office tonight. My resignation will be on your desk by tomorrow morning. Find yourself a new CFO, Elliott. Find someone who is as comfortable as you are living in this nightmare world you’re building.”

The older man turned to leave, then paused at the door. “We were going to change the world, remember? We were going to democratize longevity, give everyone a chance at a longer and better life. You killed that dream the moment you chose to become one of them.”

“The world is changing whether we want it to or not,” Elliott pleaded. “I’m trying—”

“You’re trying to justify the unjustifiable. And you can’t.” Immy’s hand was on the door handle. “I’ve known you for fifteen years, Elliott. You were one of the best men I knew. Brilliant, and driven, but more than anything, human! And you know what? That man is dead. What’s standing in front of me now looks like him and it sounds like him, but it’s nothing more than the thing that killed him.”

He left without another word, closing the door behind him with a quiet finality that seemed to echo through the office. Elliott stood frozen for a moment, staring at the door, Immy’s words reverberating in his mind. The thing that killed him. Was that what he’d become?

“He’ll come around,” Natalie said softly, but she didn’t sound convinced.

“No,” Elliott said, knowing that he wouldn’t. “He won’t. Immy is many things, but adaptable isn’t one of them. Once he’s made up his mind, he doesn’t waver. It’s one of the things I’ve always admired about him.”

“Then he’s a fool,” Chiara said bluntly. “The world is about to become very dangerous for unprotected humans. Pride is a luxury he can’t afford.”

Elliott pulled out his phone, his fingers rapidly moving across the screen. The encrypted message was brief: “IB refuses protection. Leaving building. Make it quick.”

He hit send before he could second-guess himself.

“What did you just do?” Natalie asked, though her expression suggested she already suspected.

“What was necessary,” Elliott replied, his voice flat. “I told him more than I should have. Now Immy knows what’s coming. If he tries to warn anyone, if he goes to the police or to the media, it could jeopardize everything. The Council doesn’t tolerate security breaches.”

“You just ordered his death, didn’t you,” Natalie whispered, horror creeping into her voice. “How could you do that, Elliott?”

“It was necessary,” Chiara said sadly, placing her hand on Natalie’s shoulder. “If Immy talked about something he shouldn’t know and the Council traced it back to Elliott, everyone here would be eliminated. Including you and me.”

“You both should go now,” Elliott said, suddenly feeling exhausted despite his unnatural stamina. “Natalie, I’ll text you the address for the tattoo artist. He’s expecting you tomorrow afternoon. Tell him you’re to receive my personal sigil. Chiara will stay with you tonight and take you there.”

Chiara nodded. She knew her main duty was to make sure that Natalie didn’t talk to anyone about what was coming in a moment of weakness or of fear for her friends and family.

“And after?” Natalie asked, her voice still shaky.

“After sundown, we make sure the treatments are being administered smoothly around the world. Which, of course, never happens, so we’ll have plenty of fires to put out. And when the sun sets on Halloween, the Masquerade will end and the new world will begin.”

The two women left together, Chiara’s arm around Natalie’s shoulders, offering comfort to the woman whose world had just shattered. Elliott remained alone in his office, staring out at the city lights, trying not to think about what he’d just done.

At least he’d saved the two of them, he told himself. He would protect them in a world that was about to become terrifyingly dangerous. But oh, the cost!

The cost was his humanity, paid in the blood of his friend.

Elliott rose at 6:15 PM, just three minutes after the sun went down over San Francisco Bay. He saw there was an alert on his phone; he’d set his notifications to let him know whenever there was a news story that mentioned HemaTech.

He didn’t need to look at it to know what it would be. But he forced himself to read it anyway.

BREAKING: HemaTech CFO Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Immanuel Boschwitz, 45, Chief Financial Officer of the high-profile biotech startup HemaTech, was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Market Street at approximately 1:15 AM this morning. The driver did not stop, and police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Witnesses report the vehicle, described as a dark green Ford SUV, appeared to accelerate just before the impact.

Boschwitz had been with HemaTech since its founding and was instrumental in the company’s recent pivot to private funding. The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Elliott set down his phone with deliberate care. The security team had been efficient and professional. The assassination had been swift and Immy would not have known much pain. It was cold comfort for Elliott, but it was the most he’d been able to do for his old friend.

What remained was something else, something that he would have to carry with him for centuries, perhaps forever. But it was necessary. In just 26 hours, when the grand unveiling took place, he would stand with his own kind and force the race of Man to its knees.

He’d made his choice. He’d given the order. He’d crossed the final line.

Now he would live with it.

Forever.

Now available in a hardcover edition

Out of the Shadows is available in Kindle, KU, audibook, and hardcover editions.