OpenAI enters August on three fronts at once. An internal version of its unreleased Astra model has produced verified solutions to ten open problems in mathematics. The Assistants API shuts down in sixteen days, part of the largest deprecation wave in the platform’s history. And a confidential S-1 filing, submitted to the SEC on May 22, moves toward a public disclosure whose timing remains uncertain. Three converging deadlines reveal a company in deliberate transition.

Proofs and leverage

On August 1, OpenAI announced that Astra had solved ten problems in mathematics and theoretical computer science, each unsolved for at least a decade. The headline result was the first explicit construction of a non-sofic group, a question open since Mikhail Gromov introduced soficity in 1999. All ten came with Lean 4 proof certificates published on GitHub under Apache 2.0, every step machine-verified. The results span high-dimensional geometry, coding theory, group theory, quantum complexity, lattice cryptography, and extremal combinatorics. Total compute cost at current Sol API rates came to roughly $2,000.

Thomas Bloom, the University of Manchester mathematician who publicly dismantled OpenAI’s false Erdős claim last October, called the Astra results “big news” and rated them more significant than the unit-distance counterexample OpenAI published in May. The Lean certificates carry weight because the kernel returns a binary verdict. These compiled.

But the release followed the logic of a product launch. Sam Altman demoed Astra to senators and regulators in Washington the week before the public announcement, with Treasury Secretary Bessent, Commerce Secretary Lutnick, and Senators Warnock, Moreno, and Warner among the audience. OpenAI published via blog post, not peer-reviewed journal, which is the practice that the Leiden Declaration, endorsed by the International Mathematical Union with over 3,000 signatories, explicitly warns against. The company’s initial framing claimed the problems had seen “no progress for a decade.”

By midweek, that framing required correction. Scientific American reported that Steven Miller, a mathematician at Yeshiva University, accused the sphere-packing proof of reusing his 2016 work without credit. Cambridge group theorists found the non-sofic construction leaned on uncited papers by Andreas Thom and Gábor Kun. OpenAI revised its language. The proofs compile; the institutional apparatus around them does not.

Clearing the deck

While Astra previews what comes next, the old infrastructure falls away on a fixed schedule. The gpt-5.2-chat-latest and gpt-5.3-chat-latest API snapshots go dark today, and the Assistants API shuts down permanently on August 26, the same day o3 leaves ChatGPT. Over twenty-five model IDs have been retired across two waves since April, with shutdown dates running through October. Sora 2 and the Videos API follow in September, three image generation models in December.

The scope extends beyond models. Entire product surfaces have been shuttered: Agent Builder, the Evals platform, reusable prompts, the Realtime API beta. What remains consolidates around the Responses API and the GPT-5.6 Sol/Terra/Luna family, a narrower stack with fewer surfaces to maintain. Model lifecycles that once ran eighteen to twenty-four months now run six to twelve. Developers who built integrations on gpt-image-1-mini after the DALL-E retirement in May face a second forced migration before year’s end.

A company preparing for public ownership needs a clean product surface. Fewer endpoints to support, fewer legacy commitments to disclose, a simpler story about what the platform actually contains.

Taking their time

OpenAI filed its confidential S-1 on May 22, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley leading. The company generates roughly $2 billion in monthly revenue and loses $1.22 for every dollar it earns. The original listing target was September, at a valuation between $852 billion and $1 trillion. Under SEC rules, the public prospectus must appear roughly fifteen days before the roadshow, a timeline that would have placed the full financial disclosure in late August.