AllTrails serves more than 65 million members and lists over 400,000 trails. Over the past year, a wave of AI features has entered the trip-planning layer of outdoor recreation, sitting at every stage between choosing a trail and checking whether conditions are safe enough to go. The tools span conversational trail finders, weather-and-terrain condition models, and avalanche danger systems trained on decades of snowpack data.

Finding the trail

In April, AllTrails brought its trail database into Claude, turning hike discovery into a conversation. You describe the terrain, the distance, and your preferred difficulty, and Claude surfaces matching trails from the same user reviews, GPS tracks, and geolocation data that power the app. A query as specific as “dog-friendly trails with water views near Portland, moderate elevation” produces usable recommendations from a single exchange.

The company’s Peak membership, priced at $80 per year, added AI smart routing that builds custom trails from scratch or modifies existing ones for length, steepness, or scenery. If a trail closes or weather deteriorates mid-hike, the routing engine rebuilds the path to find a shorter or safer return. Community heatmaps overlay real-time crowding data, showing which trails sit empty and which are drawing crowds on a given morning.

Analyzing avalanches

Switzerland’s Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research trained a machine learning model on 20 years of weather and snowpack data to generate independent avalanche danger assessments. The institute’s SNOWPACK system simulates the layering and evolution of snow cover from meteorological inputs, tracking how temperature, wind, and precipitation shape stability layer by layer. The AI analyzes those simulations alongside the raw data, and because its errors tend to differ in kind from those of human forecasters, each serves as a check on the other.

OpenSnow’s PEAKS Avy model automates danger ratings for specific aspects and elevations, updating them multiple times daily. Colorado has recorded 325 avalanche deaths since 1950, nearly twice the toll of any other state, and a growing population of backcountry users navigating hazards without ski patrol has made the state a testing ground for consumer-facing safety tools. Data engineer Denny Schaedig has collected 2,300 snow samples there to train AvAI, an app designed to bring snowpack analysis directly to backcountry users. A March workshop in Park City brought 200 engineers together with the Utah Avalanche Center to prototype tools that preprocess weather-station data and flag dangerous wind patterns before forecasters begin their morning review.

Correlating conditions

AllTrails’ trail conditions forecast combines 15 weather factors with geospatial data and recent user reviews to predict ground-level realities for a specific trail on a specific day. The system matches current weather patterns against historical trail reports to predict how a particular combination of rain, temperature, and elevation will translate into mud, ice, or standing water on a given path. A weekend hiker checking a Saturday trail can see expected temperature, precipitation, snow depth, air quality, and mosquito density before deciding whether to go, with terrain and ground conditions planned for a future release.

OpenSnow’s PEAKS Snow layer applies the same forecasting pattern to winter conditions, drawing on multi-model 15-day weather predictions for any location and elevation on Earth. The system converts that data into descriptions of expected snow quality, predicting when powder will turn to chalk or crust, and that information shapes decisions about timing, route choice, and whether a trip is worth the drive. A standard weather app tells you that six inches of snow will fall overnight, and these tools predict how those six inches will feel underfoot by noon.

Informing human decisions

All of these tools fuse historical records with real-time inputs to generate localized predictions that no single data source could produce alone. AllTrails correlates years of user reviews with live weather to predict mud on a Tuesday morning, and Switzerland’s SLF cross-references two decades of snowpack simulations with current conditions to rate avalanche danger on a specific slope. The backcountry still requires judgment that no app provides, and these tools function as one input in a planning process that ends with a person reading the sky, the snow, or the trail and deciding whether to proceed.