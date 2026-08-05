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Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
2h

The open weights H3 I suspect will become the main model since it can be run on relatively humble hardware and the audio reference lip sync capabilities as demonstrated in this AI music video. It's also much cheaper than seedance 2.5.

We know animations are commercially successful but it requires human voices. This means that a audio first approach using AI generated visuals to support would be able to continue this.

Story matters most, followed by audio, and in the end visual.

Likely we'll see an avalanche of AI music videos created using H3.

https://x.com/i/status/2084656611985907724

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