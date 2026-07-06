A month ago, no government order had ever removed a commercially deployed frontier model from its users. As of this week, that precedent exists, a second model sits behind a government access gate, and a third lab is in federal talks before its next flagship launch. The July AI landscape takes its shape from the new regulatory layer between frontier models and their users.

Export control

Anthropic launched Claude Fable 5 on June 9 as the most capable model it had ever released publicly, a new tier positioned above the existing Opus line. Three days later, the Commerce Department ordered Anthropic to suspend all access under export controls, after Amazon researchers reported a jailbreak that demonstrated the model’s ability to identify software vulnerabilities and produce exploit code. Because Anthropic could not verify users’ citizenship at scale, the suspension applied to every consumer, developer, and enterprise customer worldwide for 19 days. On June 30, Commerce lifted the controls, and Anthropic began restoring access globally on July 1.

The terms of return included a new safety classifier that blocks the flagged technique in over 99% of cases, phased access at 50% of weekly usage limits through today, and continued restriction of Mythos 5 to approved US organizations under Project Glasswing. Anthropic also proposed an industry-wide framework for scoring jailbreak severity alongside Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, a framework that could set the standard for how quickly labs must respond to reported bypasses.

Federal priority

OpenAI previewed GPT-5.6 on June 26 as a three-tier family with Sol as its flagship, Terra as a balanced mid-range option, and Luna as a fast and affordable model. All three remain limited to approximately twenty government-vetted partner organizations as of this week, with broad access expected in mid-to-late July. OpenAI also announced plans to run Sol on Cerebras wafer-scale hardware at up to 750 tokens per second, roughly fifteen times the throughput of current GPU-based inference.

The White House voluntary standards framework, expected as soon as this week, would formalize the pre-release review process that both Anthropic and OpenAI have already navigated in practice. The framework derives from Trump’s June 2 executive order, which directed agencies to develop a classified benchmarking process for designating “covered frontier models” and allowed developers to provide the government with up to 30 days of pre-release access. Google is in similar talks ahead of its own flagship launch, making three of the four major US frontier labs subject to federal review within a single release cycle.

Google grinds on

Google had a punishing June. Gemini 3.5 Pro, promised at I/O in May for a June release, slipped to July after enterprise testers flagged issues in reasoning and coding performance. Within the same ten-day window, Transformer co-inventor Noam Shazeer departed for OpenAI, and Nobel laureate John Jumper left for Anthropic as part of a broader wave of senior Gemini researchers heading for rivals. Alphabet shed approximately $225 billion in market value in a single trading session on the combined news.

Gemini 3.5 Flash, the cheaper sibling, shipped on time and performs well against the previous generation, holding the line for developers who cannot afford to wait. The flagship’s real test arrives when it ships, both commercially and regulatorily. Gemini 3.1 Pro scored well below the cybersecurity benchmark threshold that triggered government review of Fable 5 and GPT-5.6, but Gemini 3.5 Pro’s enhanced agentic capabilities could push it past that line.

Outsiders & IPOs

SpaceX debuted on the Nasdaq on June 12 at a $1.75 trillion valuation, closing its first day at $161 per share after a 19% jump. The listing folded in xAI’s data centers, Grok models, and the social network X. xAI has Grok 4.5, a 1.5-trillion-parameter model built on its V9 architecture with supplemental training on Cursor data, in private beta at SpaceX and Tesla. Musk claims that internal evaluations show performance rivaling Claude Opus, though no independent benchmark has scored the model.