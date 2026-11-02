Anthropic’s S-1, filed on October 26, opened the books of a frontier AI lab for the first time. The prospectus documented revenue growth with no precedent in enterprise software, alongside infrastructure commitments totaling more than half a trillion dollars. The Nasdaq had already been in decline for three weeks, and by month’s end OpenAI had cut its own fundraising target by a third.

$80 billion in the red

Anthropic listed under the ticker ANT on Nasdaq, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters alongside twenty-two other firms. The prospectus traced revenue from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024 to $4.59 billion in 2025, reaching $16.29 billion in the first half of 2026 alone. The net loss for that period was $80.7 billion. Anthropic attributed $72.4 billion of it to fair-value adjustments on convertible notes as the company’s valuation climbed. The second quarter produced a $974 million operating profit and $3.93 billion in positive operating cash flow. More than 1,900 customers spend above $1 million annually, and existing customers spend roughly nine times what they did a year ago.

The filing disclosed $518 billion in contracted future infrastructure spending. At least $110 billion goes to Amazon through April 2036, and at least $114.5 billion to Google through July 2033. These are decade-long commitments to cloud providers that also serve as Anthropic’s investors and its primary distribution channel for enterprise customers. A $63 billion special-purpose vehicle organized by Bank of America, Blackstone, Citi, and Morgan Stanley will purchase Broadcom AI accelerators and lease them to Anthropic beginning in 2027. The governance structure places 50.1 percent of stockholder voting power in a single Class F share held collectively by the seven co-founders, each of whom has pledged to donate 80 percent of their Anthropic equity to philanthropic causes.

The October surprise

The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high on October 6. By October 23, the index had fallen roughly six percent, with AI and semiconductor stocks driving the decline. The sharpest session came on October 22, when the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 6.7 percent, Meta fell seven percent, and the Nasdaq lost 2.6 percent in its steepest single-day decline since June. By Friday, October 30, the Nasdaq 100 had extended its losses to roughly ten percent from the peak, including a 4.5 percent drop on that final trading day.

Earnings season supplied the catalyst. Major technology companies reported enormous AI capital expenditure plans without demonstrating that near-term returns would match the scale of the investment. Meta narrowed its 2026 spending estimate to $135 billion to $145 billion, up from its earlier floor, and the stock fell regardless. Investors questioned the return timeline on hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into chips, power, and data centers. The revenue to justify that spending remained concentrated in a handful of cloud and enterprise contracts.

Adjusting expectations

On October 31, the Financial Times reported that OpenAI had cut its fundraising target from $30 billion at a $1.4 trillion valuation to roughly $20 billion at $1.25 trillion. The company had already deferred its own IPO to 2027, and the private raise now faces additional resistance as institutional capital orients toward Anthropic’s November listing. Anthropic aims to raise approximately $75 billion at a valuation between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, potentially surpassing SpaceX’s $1.77 trillion listing in June as the largest stock market debut in history.