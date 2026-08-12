Three policy changes will reshape Android this fall. Google confirmed last week that it will begin removing Google Assistant from mobile devices on September 4, replacing it entirely with Gemini. The European Commission has ordered Google to grant rival AI assistants the same system-level Android access that Gemini enjoys, with most compliance due by August 2027. Google’s new developer verification requirement, also taking effect in September, will restrict what software reaches Android devices at all. Between them, the three changes will determine how much of the platform Google controls and how much it shares.

Switching in September

Google emailed Assistant users last week confirming that the company will begin removing Google Assistant from Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, headphones, and Android Auto on September 4. The rollout will proceed over several weeks, and once it reaches a device, the owner cannot switch back. Cars with Google built-in, Google Home speakers, and Google TV devices retain Assistant for now, though Google has signaled that Gemini will eventually reach those surfaces as well. Older phones that fall below Gemini’s minimum system requirements, along with devices in regions where Gemini remains unavailable, also keep Assistant by default. The change retires a decade of deterministic voice control across Android’s largest device categories.

Assistant handled calls, timers, and thermostat adjustments through structured routines that returned predictable results. Gemini processes the same requests through a generative model, and users have reported that it returned a definition of the word “father” instead of placing a call, or required a phone unlock to adjust a thermostat. Google has improved Gemini’s reliability on simple commands over the past year, but the gap remains visible enough to draw consistent criticism. Google is betting that a generative system’s advantages on complex, multi-step tasks will eventually outweigh its disadvantages on simple ones.

The Commission intervenes

On July 16, the European Commission adopted binding specification measures under the Digital Markets Act, requiring Google to open eleven Android features to rival AI assistants. The order concluded six months of proceedings that the Commission opened in January, targeting the integration points that distinguish Gemini from every competing assistant on Android. With roughly sixty percent of EU mobile users on the platform, the Commission treats Android as shared infrastructure and compels equal access to the capabilities that Google reserves for its own services.

The eleven features span four categories: invocation surfaces including wake words and home-button triggers, screen context and recent activity, cross-app actions, and access to on-device resources including Gemini Nano models. Competitors like ChatGPT and Claude currently run as standalone apps on Android, unable to activate by voice command or take actions inside other applications the way Gemini does. Google must implement most of these changes in Android 18 by August 2027, and a separate order requires anonymized search data sharing with competitors beginning January 2027. Google’s general counsel Kent Walker called the decisions a risk to privacy and security guardrails, though compliance obligations remain enforceable during any appeal.

Locking down side channels

A parallel policy takes effect next month. Starting in September, all apps installed on certified Android devices must come from developers verified through Google’s Android Developer Console. A dedicated system app enforces the requirement and cannot be toggled off. The restriction covers apps distributed outside the Play Store as well as within it, and the only bypass, installation through Android Debug Bridge, demands technical knowledge that most users lack. Enforcement begins in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, with a global rollout expected through 2027.

Google frames the policy as a security measure, citing its own analysis that sideloaded apps carry malware at fifty times the rate of Play Store software. The F-Droid open-source repository, which is itself unavailable on the Play Store because Google’s policies prohibit apps that distribute other apps, argues that the verification system extends Google’s gatekeeping to the entire Android app installation layer. The September enforcement date places the sideloading lockdown in the same month as the Assistant transition, compounding two shifts in a single update cycle. One replaces the primary interface, and the other restricts the channel through which alternatives arrive.

Depth of control

The three policies affect different layers of the Android stack. The Commission’s interoperability order operates at the assistant surface, granting rivals access to invocation, context, and cross-app actions beginning with Android 18 in August 2027. Google’s developer verification operates beneath that surface, governing which software reaches the device at all, and it takes effect a full year earlier. A rival assistant with DMA-mandated capabilities, including wake-word activation, screen reading, and cross-app actions, still depends on Google’s verification infrastructure to reach users who do not find it in the Play Store. That dependency sits outside the Commission’s current order.