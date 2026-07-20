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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
Jul 20Edited

It is a sorrow to not have 2,500 lying about for just such an occasion, definitely have far more ideas than capabilities to realise them, and having Vox helm an one of this teller's ideas would be fascinating. Doubtless either Jon or Vox will do good work with whatever idea they have to deal with.

50 can be done. Depending on circumstances, might be able to go for the hardcover at 150, got 29 days to gather loose funds...

Not completely destitute, but most available funds aren't truly available until this teller has fulfilled his own campaign obligations. Fixed liquid income is certainly convenient, the cost of one's actions oh well. Should be in much better standing next year, which is, unfortunately too late for this important campaign.

Presumably the finished product distantly down the line will be a subscription service?

Incidentally you probably have already thought of this, but if you can make an end to end idea to publication pipeline integrated into it with differently priced options from ebook to leather...

As of yet nobody has truly capitalised on the fact that most people do not want to be their own publisher and advertising group, a one man band. The larger majority of people in the field are distressingly timid, quite the opposite of the more prominent ones.

Admittedly it may be that there's not a lot of money in it, but this teller's guts tell him that fulfillment is something even non AI users would be attracted to.

Harness that griffon, and may this go very well!

EDIT: Just saw the 1,000 option, community access people! 75,000 words is just fine! Now this teller deeply regrets not having affairs in order and merchandise on sale. Remember folks, if you don't have your house in order your capacity to support is greatly limited, don't be like this fellow!

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Ascanius's avatar
Ascanius
Jul 20

Just backed. What Castalia has already done is both impressive and extremely important. This will be too.

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