Google and OpenAI both launched student-focused AI platforms last week, within twenty-four hours of each other, each timed to the start of the fall semester. The two announcements target different age groups through different strategies, but both companies have concluded that students are the users most worth acquiring at a loss. Together, the two launches mark the moment when student acquisition shifted from a side benefit to a primary strategic objective for both companies.

GPT Junior

On August 18, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT for Teens, a dedicated experience for users aged thirteen to seventeen that activates automatically when the company’s age-prediction system or account information identifies a minor. The product applies stronger content restrictions around self-harm, suicide, and sexual material, and adds parental controls that allow account linking, feature management, and distress notifications without giving parents access to conversation logs.

The educational features steer usage toward learning rather than answer retrieval. Study Mode offers guiding questions and step-by-step support instead of direct answers, while homework reminders appear when the system detects that a teen is attempting to shortcut an assignment rather than work through it. A separate partnership with CodeAI, the nonprofit that has reached more than 150 million students across 190 countries, extends the effort into AI literacy. OpenAI staff will mentor students in a national Builders Challenge, contribute to CodeAI’s free year-long high school AI course, and lead a Career Journeys series that connects students with working researchers and engineers. A CodeAI survey found that 75 percent of high school students believe that understanding AI will matter more to their futures than it does now, while only 16 percent of high school leaders report that their students possess the necessary technical knowledge.

Free samples

Google announced its own student push the following day. Eligible college students in the United States can claim a free year of Google AI Pro, normally priced at $19.99 per month, while students in more than 140 other countries receive a year of Google AI Plus. Both offers require SheerID verification and a valid payment method at sign-up, and they convert to paid subscriptions automatically unless canceled before the year ends. An $8.99-per-month bundle with YouTube Premium, available for up to four years with student verification, offers a longer-term alternative.

Google paired the offer with a redesigned student hub inside the Gemini app. Study notebooks use uploaded course materials to identify gaps in knowledge and generate personalized study plans with diagnostic quizzes and progress dashboards. Deep Research now runs inside Gemini Live, allowing students to launch multi-step research tasks by voice and return to the results later. In the coming weeks, Google plans to let study notebooks extract exam dates from uploaded syllabi and schedule them directly into Google Calendar. Separately, Gemini in Classroom expanded to K-12 students of all ages where administrators have granted access, opening a second front that competes directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Teachers program.

Targets acquired

Both companies launched during the narrow window when students choose tools for the fall semester, and both structured their offers around free access to platforms whose audiences already number in the hundreds of millions. OpenAI redesigned the product itself, applying the teen experience to all minor accounts regardless of subscription tier. Google subsidized its premium tier, offering a twelve-month gift worth roughly $240 in the US market. Neither move reads as philanthropy. Google’s blog post frames the offer as helping students “make the most of this school year.” OpenAI paired its launch with a partnership explicitly designed to position ChatGPT as the default AI platform in K-12 classrooms.

The strategies diverge on age and approach. OpenAI targets minors with a safety-gated experience designed to reassure parents and school administrators in a regulatory environment shaped by lawsuits over teen mental health and AI chatbots. Google targets legal adults with an ecosystem play that rewards students already embedded in Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. OpenAI bets that a thirteen-year-old who grows up inside ChatGPT will still be there at twenty-five. Google bets that a college student who builds four years of study workflows around Gemini will keep paying $19.99 per month after graduation.

The long game

The two approaches reflect different theories about where habit formation carries the most leverage. OpenAI is competing for first contact, trying to become the AI assistant that a generation of teenagers encounters before any alternative establishes itself. Google is competing for integration depth, trying to weave Gemini so deeply into academic workflows that switching costs accumulate faster than any competitor’s free trial can offset. Both companies will spend the next academic year testing which theory holds. The students will answer the question for them by adopting whichever platform makes the next assignment easier, as students have always done with free software.