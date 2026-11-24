This is a fascinating explanation for the unexpected jettisoning, and rapid return to power, of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Democrats spent multiple years forcing corporate America to hire DEI women, gays, browns in key executive positions. These DEI hires are professional Leftists who function as Soviet political commissars. These are political activists who coordinated with the outside Democrat party to stage an internal coup.



The Democrat party ran a coup of Nvidia in order to destroy Nvidia and the open source AI ecosystem. The goal here was to allow Anthropic to consolidate power after the AI industry had collapsed.



The Democrat coup was done extremely quickly because it was fundamentally brittle. The DEI board members of Nvidia were intentionally destroying the company from the inside because they are Democrats and they wanted to break Nvidia so that Anthropic would seize control of the industry after the demise of its main competitor.



Nvidia started crashing without Jensen because he does handshake deals with Taiwan and Korea for something like $250 billion in purchase orders. There are no written contracts involved. Executives such as Morris Chang with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) have been drinking buddies and business partners of Jensen/Nvidia for roughly 30 years now. When Jensen was removed, a lot of these vendors and suppliers started exerting pressure and effectively doing a margin call by demanding upfront cash payments in the absence of Jensen's guarantees.



As a result, overnight Nvidia was suddenly confronted by demands of $50-$250 billion in upfront cash purchase orders. Every layer of the ecosystem started rebelling against the Nvidia Board. Vendors and suppliers and clients were all defecting.



Jensen owned about 3% of the company valued at around $114-$145 billion (depending on market fluctuations). This is a huge amount of money but a relatively small equity stake. In public, Elon Musk offered to hire Jensen at his Terafab to directly compete against Nvidia. It was possible for Jensen to leave the company and bring over 1.) his technical designs and proprietary trade secrets, 2.) his loyal employees and deputies to run the Terafab for Elon Musk, 3.) All of the purchase orders and Taiwan and Korean supply chains overnight could've flipped from Nvidia to Elon's Terafab.



So Nvidia was facing a situation where they lost about 25-26% of their company's value in the 2 weeks that Jensen was fired, and they were confronted by the possibility that if they didn't bring Jensen back:



1.) The Trump admin opened an SEC investigation

2.) Vendors and suppliers started attacking every layer of the supply chain

3.) Shareholders were revolting and threatening an activist board meeting to coup the board in a special meeting.

4.) Internally, employees were freaking out because their life savings is invested in Nvidia stock and it was rapidly plummetting

5.) Elon Musk offered to hire Jensen to create a competitor which could challenge Nvidia over a 3 year period by attracting significant market share in a ferocious arms race.



So the easiest thing was to simply bring Jensen back.

And the rampant allegations that Anthropic’s Dario was one of the major conspirators behind the coup may lead to some very significant fallout that is likely to greatly benefit the open source AI community.

It will be very interesting to see what happens under the regime of Jensen the White.