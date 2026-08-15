AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
6h

One must imagine Sisyphus producing rock at absurdly low prices.

Reply
Share
Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
4h

I live in my little world outside of knowledge of modern music genres but I can get behind The Cure with Goth Babes.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture