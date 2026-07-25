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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
Jul 25

Annoyingly close describes the current state of the tech.

Impressive describes your manipulation of it.

Byron's work, is as ever the magnetic model for a vampire's charm.

When you use fellows that look like Daft Punk, you don't need lipsync anymore though. That is, however quite limiting, and a beautiful robot woman...

Shining chrome hasn't quite the allure of flesh, in spite of what some desperate men might say.

Thinking on it, glowing neon eyes isn't a problem for robot characters either.

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Avalanche's avatar
Avalanche
Jul 25

Amazing.

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