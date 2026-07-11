AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
Jul 11

I hate corrupt gatekeepers with every molecule of my body.

Reply
Share
Karl Schudt's avatar
Karl Schudt
Jul 11

The door was opened with drum machines

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture