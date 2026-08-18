AI Central

AI Central

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J Scott's avatar
J Scott
2h

Mistrals edge is models you can train yourself. Good for their open source ones, and seems very good for the proprietary ones too.

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RoderickE's avatar
RoderickE
3h

Right now, the people & orgs that train & feed datasets to ai are the same people & orgs that donate 90%+ to Democrats. That makes ai a propaganda spewer, not a reliable information device. Get 𝐀𝐢 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫/𝐀𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 -- https://roderickE.com/aislay

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