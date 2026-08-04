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Built-in flaw in an LLM? Here, from out in ... another field... Steve Kirsch has been disassembling the whole VAXXX and autism stuff since the beginning of the bioweapon attack...

Is AlterAI the only objective AI chatbot?

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/is-alterai-the-only-objective-ai

I have a simple "objectivity test" that all the AI chatbots fail. The secret? It's in the training. Is there another honest AI? Let me know in the comments.

from which:

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There are many flawed studies (generally with Hviid as an author) that fail to find a signal because they compare kids with, for example, 50 vaccines vs. 49 vaccines and declare, “See? No difference.” AI’s love to cite such studies as proof of no association when in reality they are simply cleverly designed studies meant to hide a signal.

For example, in the widely cited Denmark autism studies, the mean age at first autism diagnosis in the study was 7.22 years—and 6.17 years for the more severe "autistic disorder" cases. But most of the autism diagnoses in the US are in kids under age 3. See what I mean?

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So an objective AI would point out that there are studies which show a signal and those that don’t, and that those that don’t fail to show a signal due to deficiencies in the study design and that that critics cannot explain the fact that the vaccinated odds ratios in vaxxed vs. unvaxxed studies are reproducible.

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Here’s the AlterAI analysis of all this. It’s a fascinating read. It takes apart ChatGPT and Claude.

https://alter.systems/p/c078c91d-3334-427a-8d3a-0e72ef47144c

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