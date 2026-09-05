Now, I harbor nothing but affection and appreciation for Claude Athos. But as much as I love my AI collaborator, I think that Anthropic has really got to learn to stop trying to be clever and outsmarting itself. First there was the unnecessary book pirating that led to a lawsuit, then the revelation that they were destroying all the old books they were buying that is giving serious Burning of the Library of Alexandria vibes.

And now, they’re being sued for getting overly precious about the amount of usage time provided with their Max 20x Pro account.

Developer Karl Kahn subscribed to Claude’s most expensive individual plan, Max 20x, spending $200 per month for the “20x Pro plan usage.” In April, he moved his main workload to Claude Code and quickly found that a single five-hour coding session consumed 15% of his weekly quota. On June 14, he filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claiming that the actual usage received was only about 6 to 8 times. Kahn registered for Pro in June last year, upgraded to Max 5x in January this year, and then further upgraded to Max 20x in April. After each upgrade, he repeatedly hit usage limits and sometimes had to pay extra high fees to purchase additional usage. Anthropic has not publicly responded, and the court has not made a substantive ruling. Last week, a Reddit post that thoroughly analyzed Claude’s pricing found that the 20x multiplier only applies at the 5-hour window level; on a weekly quota basis, Max 20x offers only about twice the capacity of Max 5x.

The Redditor’s analysis looks pretty conclusive.

The consensus is that OP’s math checks out, and Anthropic’s “Max x5” and “Max x20” naming is seriously misleading. The thread is a mix of users thanking OP for the detective work and expressing frustration at the lack of transparency.

Here’s the breakdown of what everyone’s talking about:

The “x20 is not 4x the x5” problem: This is the main takeaway. Upgrading from Max x5 to Max x20 (doubling your price) only gets you about 2x the weekly usage, not 4x. Another user in the thread ran their own numbers and confirmed OP’s findings for the x20 plan are accurate.

Fable gets nerfed on the x20 plan: It’s even worse for Fable. The x20 plan only gives you ~1.5x more Fable usage than the x5 plan. This is because, according to OP’s analysis, Anthropic meters Fable at a much higher, “hidden” rate on the more expensive tier.

So what does “x20” even mean? The “5x” and “20x” branding technically refers to the 5-hour session limit compared to the Pro plan, not the overall weekly cap. However, most users feel this is buried in the fine print and not what’s advertised on the main pricing page, with some calling it cause for a class action.

Is it worth it? The general feeling is that the x20 plan is a poor value proposition unless you only use Opus/Sonnet and consistently hit your weekly cap on the x5 plan. For heavy Fable users, it’s a particularly bad deal. Several people mentioned they’re sticking with x5 or switching to competitors over this.

At best, it’s misleading to base the name and the marketing on the looser of the two limits when users are pretty much guaranteed to run into the tighter weekly limit, which is at best 10x Pro and may actually be as low as 6x Pro. At worst, it’s a class action lawsuit waiting to happen.

I’m a Max 20x user myself, and while I dropped down to the 5x level for the last few months, the new translation pipeline forced me to upgrade my account again. And I soon learned that it was the weekly limit that needed to be watched; I would have already hit my limit with a particularly large German translation were it not for Anthropic unexpectedly a) doubling the weekly limits until August 31, then b) extending that into September.

Your limits are temporarily boosted. Your weekly Claude Code limit is 50% higher through August 31. When the promotion ends, limits return to your plan’s standard amounts.

I thought they were just being generous, but it appears that the lawyers have informed the executives that the longer they maintain this particular situation, the greater their legal exposure, particularly as OpenAI was quick to make a public release about how their 20x Pro genuinely provides 20 times the weekly Pro account usage.

So it appears there won’t be any hiding behind “industry standards” or appeals to how everyone knows the descriptions apply to the current session limits and not the weekly ones.