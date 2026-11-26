In which a simple test of your AI perspective is proposed:

Asimple test to know if someone is a good person in the age of superintelligence: ask them whether AI should be open or closed.



Pro closed, there are only three profiles. The idiot, who hasn't understood that concentrating the most powerful technology ever built in the hands of a few labs and governments is the real risk. The corrupted, who has a moat to protect and dresses up regulatory capture as "safety". The doomer, who has already decided humanity can't be trusted with fire.



Pro open, three profiles too. Pro human: you trust people with tools more than you trust institutions with control. Pro growth: you know every leap in prosperity came from spreading technology, not locking it up. Pro fun: you actually want to see what 8 billion people will build when each of them has a superintelligence in their pocket.



Closed AI is a priesthood. Open source AI is a renaissance.



Pick your side.