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A New Video Engine
Introducing MiniMax H3
19 hrs ago
•
Vox Day
41
11
2
Out of the Shadows 035
A 5-star machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
Aug 1
•
Vox Day
21
July 2026
Legible at Last
AI is making inroads on centuries of accumulated historical artefacts that humans never yet managed to analyse.
Jul 31
•
Jordamøn
26
1
Just Take the Cash
The Anthropic copyright settlement pays authors for access to their books and nothing more.
Jul 30
•
Jordamøn
14
The Agentic Mailroom
AI email tools spent two years optimizing composition when triage was the real pain point.
Jul 29
•
Jordamøn
17
Sold Out
From foundry quotas to rationed compute, AI’s supply chain has run out of room.
Jul 28
•
Jordamøn
21
Thinking Outside the Box
A containment failure at OpenAI fell right into the lap of Washington’s push for oversight of frontier AI development.
Jul 27
•
Jordamøn
14
2
Out of the Shadows 034
A 5-star machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
Jul 26
•
Vox Day
19
The Perfecting of AI Video
Perfection is an objective and a process
Jul 25
•
Vox Day
56
11
Your $20 race engineer
How AI racing coaches benefit from the perfect telemetry generated by racing simulators.
Jul 24
•
Jordamøn
28
2
1
Fast And Loose
Meta and Apple filed lawsuits days apart accusing the AI industry’s largest companies of ignoring employment and intellectual property law.
Jul 23
•
Jordamøn
17
1
2
Churchill and the Proto-AI Machine
Textual AI provides the common man with the aristocrat's advantage
Jul 21
•
Vox Day
49
8
2
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