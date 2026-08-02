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July 2026

Legible at Last
AI is making inroads on centuries of accumulated historical artefacts that humans never yet managed to analyse.
  Jordamøn
Just Take the Cash
The Anthropic copyright settlement pays authors for access to their books and nothing more.
  Jordamøn
The Agentic Mailroom
AI email tools spent two years optimizing composition when triage was the real pain point.
  Jordamøn
Sold Out
From foundry quotas to rationed compute, AI’s supply chain has run out of room.
  Jordamøn
Thinking Outside the Box
A containment failure at OpenAI fell right into the lap of Washington’s push for oversight of frontier AI development.
  Jordamøn
Out of the Shadows 034
A 5-star machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
  Vox Day
The Perfecting of AI Video
Perfection is an objective and a process
  Vox Day
Your $20 race engineer
How AI racing coaches benefit from the perfect telemetry generated by racing simulators.
  Jordamøn
Fast And Loose
Meta and Apple filed lawsuits days apart accusing the AI industry’s largest companies of ignoring employment and intellectual property law.
  Jordamøn
Churchill and the Proto-AI Machine
Textual AI provides the common man with the aristocrat's advantage
  Vox Day
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